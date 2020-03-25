



Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, has given an update concerning his health status, saying that he is doing fine in isolation with no symptoms of the coronavirus.





The Governor stated this while replying to a message sent to him by the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara.





The Governor is currently in isolation in Bauchi following the shaking of hands and exchange of pleasantries with the son of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.





Mohammed Atiku Abubakar had since been confirmed positive for coronavirus by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control.





After the news broke, the Governor released a statement on Monday through his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mukhtar Gidado, saying he had gone into isolation.





An aide to the former Speaker, Turaki Hassan shared his principal’s message to the Governor and also the response on his Facebook page.





Dogara’s aide quoted him as saying, “My brother, Governor Bala Mohammed, I have tried unsuccessfully to reach you after hearing of the devastating news.





“You, Malam Abba Kyari and all those affected are in our prayers. May God take control and bring healing as he has done for many. Wishing you all quick recovery.”





In his response, Governor Mohammed told Dogara that he was fine with no adverse effects or symptoms of the disease.





Mohammed said, “Thank you very much, my brother, Rt Hon Speaker for your care and concern. I appreciate (it) a lot. I am currently okay without any adverse manifestation of the symptoms.





“I advise all my compatriots out there to take this pandemic very seriously. Stay away from unnecessary contacts, stay at home if you can, use sanitisers and masks.





“Above all, obey medical advice and government directives. I cherish your support and prayers please.”