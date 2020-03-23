Barcelona are ready to sell Antoine Griezmann, less than one year after signing him from Atletico Madrid, according to Sport.The La Liga champions could accept a bid of €100 million (£92m) for the France forward.Barca chiefs feel Griezmann is not a crucial addition to the squad.Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are possible destinations for Griezmann, who has 14 goals and four assists to his name this season.It is believed that the Catalans are trying to raise funds to make a move for Neymar again.The Paris Saint-Germain forward has turned down the offer of a new deal and wants to return to the Camp Nou.