Reality TV star and actress, Bambam who recently welcomed a baby girl alongside her husband, Teddy A has opened up on the pains of breastfeeding.A distraught Bambam took to her twitter page to reveal that her baby, Zendaya is giving her tough times as she is doing exclusive breastfeeding for her.Breast feeding hurts soooooo much I can’t lie!😭 but baby needs all of it. Prioritizing her needs above my pain is one tough school. And we have been doing soo well. #babyzen #exclusivebreastfeeding #motherhoodWe need to perfect the sleeping patterns. My small eyes are almost gone 😭😭😭😅#babyzen #motherhood #exclusivebreastfeeding“Breast feeding hurts so much I can’t lie! but baby needs all of it. Prioritizing her needs above my pain is one tough school. And we have been doing soo well. Exclusive breastfeeding,’ she wrote.Bambam as she is fondly called also added that her baby won’t let her get enough sleep which is affecting her eyes.“The way I look for moments to sneak into a nap before my eyes fall off is something else .I’m told, it’s for me to comply, coz that’s when I get to eat or pee or do a few things and just when I want to take that nap she’s up again…We need to perfect the sleeping patterns. My small eyes are almost gone”.Recall that back in November 2019, BBNaija couple, Teddy A and Bambam shut down the city of Dubai for their wedding and your favorite celebrities showed up in their best.The couple’s outfit was designed by Toyin Lawani of Tiannah’s Place Empire while Bam Bam’s dresses were styled by Medlin Boss.