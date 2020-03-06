A suspected baby-making home has been uncovered at Imedu Olori area of Mowe in Obafemi Owode Local government, Ogun State.The illegal baby factory was discovered when one of the inmates who escaped from the home reported at Mowe Police Station that she was lured into the home and held captive for sometime now.She alleged that the owner of the home, Florence Ogbonna who lured her into the home usually contract the service of some men to sleep and impregnate them, and that immediately any of them gave birth to a baby, such baby would be taken away by the said Ogbonna to an unknown place.Upon her report, the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, Mowe Division, SP Marvis Jayeola mobilized his detectives to the scene where 12 ladies between the ages of 20 and 25 were rescued with six among them heavily pregnant.Three suspects: Florence Ogbonna, Chibuke Akabueze and Chibuzor Okafor were arrested in connection with the case.Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.He equally directed that the victims be kept in safe and protective custody pending when they would be re-united with their respective families.