Former Super Eagles forward Tijani Babangida has faulted the non-inclusion of home-based players except goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa in the 24-man squad to face Sierra Leone in their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers double-header.Rohr handed maiden call ups to Heracles Almelo striker Cyriel Dessers and Koln defender Kingsley Ehizibue, while also recalling Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheancaho, who has not been with the Eagles since missing the 2019 AFCON in Egypt.According to Babangida, Rohr’s selection did not come as a surprise because majority of the players who made the team were expected.“Everybody expected him (Rohr) to name 80 or 85 per cent of his team, which he did. His starting line-up is also not going to bring any surprises, he is going to use the same set of players he has been using, the only big comeback might be Kelechi Iheanacho. These are the players that are doing very well for their clubs, so, it’s a welcome development,” Babangida said.“The point here is Rohr does not have full confidence in the local league and in the local players. I think it’s time he started giving one or two players the chance to play with the Eagles.“He was given the opportunity to watch the team, he watched them in CHAN, and he has watched some of their continental matches either on tape or live, but he just doesn’t have confidence in the (local) players, because if he does, he will invite them. I have seen two or three players who are good enough to play for the Eagles.”He also said the Nigeria Football Federation was aware of this and that was why they were trying to ensure Rohr spent more time in the country in the new contract he is expected to sign.“That is why it is being reported that the NFF are putting in Rohr’s contract for him to stay in the country so he could go round and watch some matches because he may not trust the scouts that are bringing reports about the local players to him,” the ex-international added.