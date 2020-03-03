Atiku Abubakar, a former Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, has called for a urgent reset of the country’s security architecture.





Atiku said this while reacting to the renewed attack in which over 50 persons were killed in Kerawa village, Kaduna State.





The other villages affected by the renewed attacks were Kerawa, Rago, Marina, Zariyawa, Hashimawa, Gidan Musa Saidu, and Unguwar Barau.





Reacting, Atiku while condemning the renewed attack on his Twitter handle wrote, “The tragic incident in #Kaduna, where scores of persons were killed makes a case for the urgent reset of our nation’s security architecture.

“ My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost loved ones in the attack. “



