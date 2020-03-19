



The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has reacted to the reduction of pump price of fuel by the Federal Government.





PDP claimed that Atiku Abubakar, its 2019 presidential candidate, gave the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government advice on reduction of pump price of fuel.





The former Vice President had advised the President Buhari administration to reduce the pump price of petrol.





Atiku also advised that stamp duty on all types of accounts be temporarily suspended.

However, the federal government had yesterday announced a reduction of pump price of fuel from N145 to about N130 per litre.





The approval was as a result of the presentation by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, to the Federal Executive Council, FEC, on Wednesday, following the fall in global oil price.





Reacting, PDP’s spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan in a statement said: “It is also instructive to note that only yesterday, the Presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2019 general election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, advised the APC-led President Buhari’s administration to reduce the pump price of fuel and suspend stamp duties on all accounts as palliative measures against Covid-19, which Mr. President also implemented today.





“We place on record that the PDP had repeatedly urged President Buhari to lead from the front, like other world leaders, in this fight against Covid-19 by addressing Nigerians; a responsibility he is yet to perform.





“While our party and patriotic Nigerians are busy seeking for solutions, the APC and the Buhari Presidency remain distant and failed to demonstrate capacity in ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our nation.”