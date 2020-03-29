Although a colloquium yearly held in his honour was postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Tinubu in a special birthday message, appreciated God for all his blessings.“I thank God for giving me the life and time on earth he has provided me. He has blessed me beyond the ability of words to describe”, he said.“I am more than cognizant of His great mercies toward me. I have much to be thankful for. However, this is not the moment for exuberant celebration or light talk on my part.“At this moment, it is better that we confer in prudence and wisdom, one to another, so that we can better deal with that which seems eager to severely deal with us.“We have entered a sobering period. We face a challenge we cannot see but one that can find us all too easily.“As individuals, this puts every one of us at a startling disadvantage. Each is rendered vulnerable by the reckless act of his neighbour.“Each is made safer by the enlightened conduct of a stranger. The very nature of this assailant calls us toward greater unity and kindness”.