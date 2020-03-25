The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) says it will not suspend its ongoing strike until the Federal Government honours its agreements with the union.Dr Ezekiel Agbalagba, the ASUU branch chairman, Federal University of Petroleum Resources (FUPRE), Effurun, Delta said this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria in Warri on Wednesday.Agbalagba said that the university body had series of outstanding agreements with the government which had not been honoured.Recall that ASUU had on Monday directed its members to down tools and embark on an indefinite strike.ASUU had on March 9, 2020 declared a warning strike over the stoppage of the salaries of members of the union for refusing to enroll in the Integrated Personal Payroll and Information System (IPPIS) platform.The leadership of the union also said that the Federal Government had failed to address the outstanding issues raised at the meeting it had with government representatives in 2019.“We are not moved. There is total compliance to the strike order by ASUU in FUPRE.“The strike is going to be indefinite until government does the needful.“Government signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ASUU and has refused to honour the agreement. It is sad,” he said.The ASUU chairman added that only two of its members in FUPRE had enrolled in IPPIS as directed by the Federal Government.“They were shortchanged in their salaries,” he said.