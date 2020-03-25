



Femi Falana, senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has asked Osagie Ehanire, minister of health, to reach out to the Cuban government for help to fight coronavirus.





As of Wednesday, Nigeria has recorded 46 cases of COVID-19.





Since the outbreak, 59 countries are reportedly receiving medical assistance from Cuba.





In his letter, Falana said Cuban medical professionals set a record in Africa when they helped fight ebola virus disease (EVD) in 2017.









“The right wing Brazilian Government which had expelled Cuban doctors two years ago on ideological grounds has been compelled to request for the assistance of Cuban medical team amidst coronavirus pandemic. Similarly, other Latin American, Caribbean and European countries are reported to have requested the Cuban drug and also help from Cuban medical professionals to fight the COVID-19 scourge.





“In view of the foregoing, we call on you to use your good offices to confirm the efficacy of the Interfron Alpha 2B’ and recommend the same for the treatment of COVID-19. Having regards to the selfless role of the Cuban medical professionals in eradicating the Ebola virus in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone in 2017 we call without any further delay. The health of humanity should not be sacrificed on the alter of ideological disputation.”





Notable Nigerians who have tested positive for COVID-19 include Abba Kyari, chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, and Bala Mohammed, governor of Bauchi state.



