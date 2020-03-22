On the 22nd of March 2020, Four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Nigeria
Till date, twenty-five (26 ) cases have been confirmed, two cases have been discharged and there has been no death from COVID-19 in Nigeria
Below is the stats of confirmed cases per state...
AS IT STANDS - #COVID19 in Nigeria— NigerianEye (@Nigerianey) March 22, 2020
Currently;
Lagos- 19
FCT- 3
Ogun- 2
Ekiti- 1
Oyo- 1
Total: 26 confirmed cases #COVID19Nigeria pic.twitter.com/JwRXWzTLOe
