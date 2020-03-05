



Babagana Zulum, governor of Borno, says the effort of the army in the battle against Boko Haram insurgents in Damboa is commendable.





Troops exchanged fire with the insurgents when they invaded a community in the state on Wednesday.





A resident of the village had said that the insurgents were repelled by troops of the 117 task force battalion in Chibok.





In a statement on Thursday, Zulum commended the troops for what he described as “decisive blow against Boko Haram”.





The governor said he was impressed by how soldiers fighting on the ground and using fighter jets warded off the attackers.





“‎I find it compelling to salute our gallant soldiers of the Nigerian Army and Air Force, under operation Lafiya Dole for a decisive blow against Boko Haram insurgents on Wednesday morning in Damboa town,” the statement read.





“At about 6am yesterday, squads of the insurgents cleverly attacked Damboa from different directions, believing their ambush was going to succeed in overrunning the town. Unfortunately for the insurgents, they met a far more determined and battle ready military.





“What I find even more impressive, was that after the insurgents retreated due to defeat, the military did not stay back, they remobilized and took the war to the fleeing insurgents and in the process, killed more insurgents and destroyed six more fighting vehicles, bringing to 19, the number of vehicles destroyed.”





Zulum said his administration is putting measures in place to end the insurgency and to restore peace in the state.





“The insurgents were deprived of and we know what one vehicle used for fighting means to the Boko Haram, talk more of 19. I salute our ground and air forces. I salute our volunteers who supported the military. I salute two volunteers, one each of the Civilian JTF and Vigilantes who paid the supreme price in trying to defend Borno and Nigeria,” he said.





“I commiserate with families of two women who died from stray bullets and wish those who sustained injuries a speedy recovery. I assure the people of Borno State that so much is being put in place in combined and very resolute effort, to bring an end to the Boko Haram insurgency. By the power of God, the insurgency will eventually end and we shall regain our enduring peace and prosperity.”



