Adam Ahmed Rufai, candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, was Saturday night declared winner of the bye-election into the Kwara state House of Assembly for Patigi constituency.Returning officer for the election, Dr Abdulazeez Ishola Musbau, of the University of Ilorin, declared Rufai winner having scored the highest vote cast of 10,354 in the peaceful exercise held weekend.Only 15,654 voted during the exercise representing 35 percent of the 43,695 permanent voter cards in the hands of the electorate as revealed by INEC.Adam Rufai would replace his late brother Saidu Ahmed Rufai who died in December 2019 after a brief illness to represent Patigi constituency in the State House of Assembly.The election contested by six candidates from AAC, ADC, APC, APM, and NNPP saw PDP as the runners-up with the total of 4,623.Reacting, the Speaker of the House, Hon Salihu Yakubu Danladi, congratulated Rufai, saying the victory reaffirmed the support of the people of Patigi to pro- people government of Malam Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq in the state.He charged him to exhibit the uncommon passion, dedication and commitment to serving the people.Also reacting to the development, the state Commissioner for Local government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hajia Aishat Ahman Patigi, said, “The victory was a signal that APC is still much on ground in Patigi, although it was a mix excitement because we lost a life in the late lawmaker, we give glory to the almighty Allah for this victory.”