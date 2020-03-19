The Peoples Democratic Party on Wednesday described the All Progressives Congress as a stinking coven of treasury looters and a fizzling political platform facing extinction.The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, said this in a statement in Abuja.He explained that the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, tried but failed to divert public attention from the rot in his party by blaming the PDP and respected Nigerians for the in-fighting within its ranks.The PDP was reacting to claims by Oshiomhole that the opposition was disappointed that the APC had overcome its challenges. Oshiomhole spoke after a National Working Committee meeting of the APC, in Abuja, on Tuesday.Ologbondiyan said, “One would have expected Oshiomhole to eat the humble pie and accept responsibility for leading his party into an irredeemable disarray, rather than accusing respected Nigerians and the PDP for the disgraceful infighting in his party over loot sharing, lust for power and inordinate ambition to continue to pillage our national patrimony.“It is equally appalling that rather than engaging himself in a soul searching and apologize to Nigerians over the destruction which the APC has caused our nation, Oshiomhole is busy mouthing diatribes against the PDP that created a robust economy which his confused party had vanquished.”Ologbondiyan further said APC could no longer beguile Nigerians as they had come to know that the party was a power grabbing vehicle.“Oshiomhole should thus concentrate on his role as the undertaker of the APC until he buries the ashes of his fizzling party and saves Nigerians the trauma of suffering which the APC has come to represent, instead of dabbling into the activities of our great party,” he added.