



Babatunde Ogala, National Legal Adviser to the All Progressives Congress, APC, on Saturday revealed those who will decide disciplinary actions against members who dragged the party’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole to court.





Speaking with Dilypost, Ogala disclosed that elders and leaders of the party would decide on whether or not to punish those who instituted legal actions against the party’s chairman when court makes its final ruling on the matter.





Recall that some aggrieved members of the party had dragged Oshiomhole to court in a move to get him removed as National Chairman.





Following the suit filed at a Federal Capital Territory, FCT, High Court, Justice Danladi Senchi had ordered Oshiomhole to stop parading himself as National Chairman of the party pending the determination of the matter.

However, a Federal High Court in Kano State had on Thursday vacated the order of the court.





Reacting, Ogala disclosed that the party has since filed an appeal against the suit seeking to get Oshiomhole removed from office.





According to Ogala: “The party and Adams Oshiomhole were defendants in that suit and they have since filed an appeal.





“I’m not in a position to determine if there will be a punishment or disciplinary measures for anybody or not. The appropriate organs of the party will have to decide that.





“I can tell you for free that in the light of what has transpired, the elders and leaders of the party are on the matter as lots of mediations are going on, the crisis hopefully will be resolved sooner than imagined





“This for me is just children of the same father having a disagreement, and yes the crisis will be resolved before the 2023 general elections.”



