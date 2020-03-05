



Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, on the auspices of Governors’ Mandate Network, has asked governors elected on the platform of the ruling party to immediately find a worthy replacement for the suspended National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole.





Oshiomhole was suspended on Wednesday by an FCT High Court.





Earl Osaro Onaiwu, the Chairman of the group, told reporters in Abuja on Wednesday that the governors should quickly leverage the opportunity provided by the High Court to salvage the party from impending ruin.





Onaiwu said the APC governors should urgently nominate a replacement for Oshiomhole, at least in an acting capacity.

“The truth is that the governors are the real custodians of the party being very close to all the stakeholders at the grassroots, hence they cannot afford to be laid back when things seem not to be working well in their party.





“The Abuja Court has provided them the leeway to restructure and refocus their party away from the brigandage promoted by Oshiomhole,” he said.





The court ordered Oshiomhole to step down pending the determination of the substantive suit seeking his removal as the APC chairman.





Justice Danlami Senchi gave the ruling in an application of interlocutory injunction following his suspension as a member of the APC from Etsako ward 10 in Edo State.







