The National Publicity Secretary of the Forum of Chairmen and Secretaries of the All Progressives Congress, Lawal Liman, has said the forum will meet before the March 17th National Executive Committee meeting.Liman, who is the Zamafara State APC Chairman, said this over the telephone, on Tuesday.He denied news making the rounds that the forum met in Abuja on Monday and that a vote of confidence was passed on the embattled National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole.The publicity secretary also dissociated the Forum from the “fraudulent” vote of confidence in the suspended APC National Chairman.Liman said, “l have told them that no such thing happened and that they should disregard the statement.“We had agreed, in the past, that nobody should issue a statement, in the name of the Forum, if the chairmen had not met and accepted the release of such statements.”On the Court orders on the APC National Chairman, Liman explained that they would appeal to all party members to wait for the outcome of the litigations.