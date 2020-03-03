The chairman, All Progressives Congress, Mr Inalegwu Ichapi, In Apa Local Government Area of Benue, has died.The Acting Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, Mr James Ornguga, announced this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Makurdi.Ornguga stated that the State Chairman of the party, Mr Abba Yaro, and his executive council were saddened by the demise.“Until his death, Ichapi was APC’s chairman in Apa and has contributed immensely to the development and success of the party in the area,” he added.The publicity secretary further prayed God to give his family the fortitude to bear the painful loss.