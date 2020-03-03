The Lagos State Government on Tuesday confirmed that a Chinese national who came into Lagos on Monday evening has been quarantined.
Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi disclosed this on Tuesday at a news conference to give updates on Coronavirus.
He said the Chinese national arrived Lagos aboard Ethiopian Airline and was taken into isolation when he began to manifest symptom of Coronavirus.
Details later..
