The Anambra government has requested N1 billion from the federal government for the fight coronavirus.





C-Don Adinuba, commissioner for information and public enlightenment, made the request in a statement on Sunday.





He said Willie Obiano, the governor, has dedicated a bank account domiciled in a new generation bank to mobilise funds in preventing the spread of the disease to the state.





Adinuba said the state, which has 63 major markets, remains an economic centre in the country, adding that the spread of the disease will affect economic activities.





“Governor Obiano, therefore, considers it imperative that the Federal Government provides at least N1bn to Anambra, which is at risk in view of the multitude of people in its numerous markets and the peripatetic nature of the people who have been helping in the rapid development of all parts of Nigeria,” the statement read.





“Besides, we have as many as 63 major markets in the state, including the Onitsha main market, which is the largest market in West Africa.





“The markets are always full of millions of people from different countries in West and Central Africa, thereby making our people vulnerable to the contagion.





“The Anambra State Government would like to use this opportunity to announce the creation of a special account to assist Ndi Anambra grapple with the grave challenges of the coronavirus.





“Known as the Anambra State COVID- 19 account, it is in response to various inquiries from people of Anambra State origin in different parts of Nigeria and beyond who have been seeking ways to assist their people since the viral disease outbreak.”





According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the country has recorded 111 confirmed cases spread across 10 states and the federal capital territory.





Lagos has 68 cases; the FCT 21, Oyo seven and Ogun three. Enugu, Edo, Bauchi and Osun all have two cases each while Ekiti, Rivers, Benue and Kaduna all have one case each.





On Sunday, Buhari announced a lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and the FCT to contain the disease.



