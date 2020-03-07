Gunmen have kidnapped Madam Appolonia Amaechi, the mother of Ikechukwu Amaechi.





Amaechi is the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of TheNiche Newspapers.





The kidnappers have demanded N20million as ransom for the 79-year-old grandmother.





Madam Appolonia, a retired teacher, was abducted on Tuesday, March 3.

She was forcefully taken from her home at Ahiazu in Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State around 8:30 pm.





Her son, Ikechukwu, narrated the incident on Friday night.





“It is true. My younger sister called and was crying. I asked what the issue was, and she said that they kidnapped my mother in the village,” Amaechi explained in a down tone.





“That my mother had just finished dinner and was in the living room watching television when three men with guns and faces covered came in and went straight after her.





“That she was crying and shouting, and they bundled her into a car they drove into my compound and left.”





Asked who was at home during the attack, the journalist replied: “My younger brother’s wife, my young cousin in SS3, among those to sit for WAEC this year. You know the way village setting is, so my cousin, a school principal was around.”





The publisher confirmed that the abductors have made contact. He recalled that they called him through his sister-in-law’s phone which they took when they stormed the residence.





“It was the phone they used in calling me the following day that they wanted to talk to me. I said okay. They confirmed that they were kidnappers and have my mother.





“They said I should talk to her. I spoke to my mother and asked where she was. She said that they were inside the bush and that the Tuesday night rain fell on her.





“She said at a stage, they gave her umbrella as a shade. I asked if she had eaten anything, she said that they gave her N100 cracker biscuit.





“So, they took the phone and told me that if I want to see my mother, I should bring N20million. We’ve been talking since then and I have informed the security people. That is where we are”.





The kidnappers are insisting on the requested amount even as their location remains unknown.





Madam Amaechi is said to be diabetic and has been in captivity without her drugs.