Minister of Transport, Mr. Rotimi Ameachi, yesterday broke down in tears during the funeral mass of his Chief Security Officer, Mr. Tony Iwelu.Ameachi was choked with emotions and could not continue with the oration, as he broke down while giving an oration during the funeral mass at Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, Ogwashi-Uku, Aniocha South L.G.A, Delta State.The minister, who described the death of his aide as “one of my greatest shocks and personal losses”, said the deceased has been around his family in the last 17 years.In his words, “the realisation of Tony’s death was to say, the least an unbelievable occurrence even as it appears to be so.Tony had through been dedicatedly around me and my family for the past 17 years. I am throughout speechless as it concerns Tony’s death because this is one of my greatest shocks and personal losses.”Recall Iwelu died following an electric shock in his hotel room in Kaduna.The Transport ministry’s head of public relations, Eric Ojiekwe, in a statement on Tuesday, said Iwelu had lodged at the hotel after an official assignment in the state.“The Chief Security Officer to the Honourable Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, Mr. Tony Iwelu died on Monday, February 17, 2020 of electric shock from a shower rose in Stone Edge Hotel, Kaduna where they were lodged after an official assignment.