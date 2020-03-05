The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday rearraigned Aisha Wakil, popularly called “Mama Boko Haram” and three others in a High Court in Maiduguri on two separate fresh cases of alleged N65 million fraud.News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in the first case Wakil was arraigned along Tahiru Daura, Lawal Shoyade and Saidu Mukhtar (at large) on two counts of alleged N25million fraud.EFCC Prosecution Counsel, Fatsuma Muhammad, told the court that Wakil, Daura and Shoyade committed the offence while acting as Executive Officer, Programme Manager and Country Director of a humanitarian organisation, Complete Care and AID Foundation, respectively.The prosecution said the accused persons with intent to defraud obtained N25 million from one Adam Mohammed, Chief Executive Officer of Kauram Global Enterprises under the false pretence of executing a purported contract for the supply of seven x-ray machines with solar energy brand.Muhammad told the court that the accused persons knew the contract to be false and committed an offence contrary to Section (1) 1 (b) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act.In the second case of N40 million alleged fraud, the prosecution said the defendants with intent to defraud obtained N40 million from one Bashir Abubakar, the Chief Executive Officer of Duty Free Shop Limited.The prosecution further argued that the contract the defendants awarded under a false pretence for supply of five x-ray machines with solar energy, an offence contrary to Section (1) 1 (b) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act.In their submission before the court, Wakil pleaded not guilty to all the charges, while the second and third defendants refused to take their pleas.The prosecution, therefore, prayed for a trial date in order for the prosecution to prove its case against them.“We pray the court to remand the defendants in the Nigerian Correctional Service pending the determination of the case,” Muhammad said.The trial judge, Justice Umaru Fadawu, entered a not guilty plea for the two defendants.Fadawu adjourned the case until March 12 and March 16, for trial and ordered that the accused to be remanded in the Nigerian Correctional Service.NAN reports that Wakil and the three accused persons are standing trial for alleged N42million fraud before a Federal High Court, Maiduguri while Wakil and Daura are facing another alleged N66 million fraud charge before a High Court in Maiduguri.