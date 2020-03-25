



Chairman, Nigerian Governors’ Forum, NGF, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has told all governors to go into self-isolation immediately after being exposed to contacts who have tested positive for Coronavirus.





Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari and Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State tested positive for Coronavirus on Monday and Tuesday respectively.





Bala and Kyari met with governors and ministers last week.





However, Fayemi, on his Facebook page, said he just took Coronavirus test, having gone into self-isolation since on Monday evening.

According to him, he is asymptomatic and felt well, but noted that he was in the meeting with two people who had since tested positive.





He then urged all his colleagues to go into self-isolation and take the test.





In his words: “I just took a COVID-19 test, having gone into self isolation since yesterday evening. I’m asymptomatic and feel well, but I was in meetings with two people who had since tested positive.





“I look forward to an all clear and have encouraged all my colleagues to take the test.”







