The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Ondo State Chapter, Revd John Ayoola, has described the magnitude of the explosion that rocked Akure, the state capital in the early hours of Saturday morning as a “national disaster”.Many were injured in the explosion that cut Akure-Owo Expressway into two.In an interview with newsmen at the scene of the incident, Ayoola said the victims he paid visit at the hospital were stable.He said, “This is beyond description. I’m speechless. This is a national disaster because the volume of destruction we have seen here is beyond what one can see and imagine. The entire structure and compound is littered and shattered.“When I saw the text this morning, I quickly went to the hospital to see one or two persons that were injured. Though their condition is stable now but getting here, I know this must have been divine for them to be in that state looking at the massive destruction we have seen here.“Almost all the structures and buildings were destroyed in one way or the order beyond repairs.“We have to thank God that no life was lost but the government should come out very soon to let us know what happened looking at how and who are involved in the vehicle because all the information we have now is still skeletal, we are yet to get the exact picture of what really happened.”