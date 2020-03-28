Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of Ondo state, has ordered the rehabilitation of an alternate route to Akure-Owo road that was damaged by a blast which occurred in the early hours of Saturday.





Apart from the road, the blast reportedly left many injured and buildings destroyed.





In a tweet after visiting the scene of the explosion, the governor said his administration would also engage the federal government on how to fast track repairs on the damaged part of the road.





“I have instructed the State Ministry for Works to commence the rehabilitation of the alternate route, a rural road through Iluabo, due to the importance of the Akure-Owo Road,” he tweeted.

“We will also engage the Federal Government on how to fast track the repair of the damaged portion.”





In an earlier tweet, Akeredolu said a vehicle transporting explosives caused the blast.





The governor said the state’s security chiefs told him that one of the vehicles conveying the explosives caught fire, resulting in the explosion.