



The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved the nomination of new national officers.





Lanre Issa-Onilu, APC National Publicity Secretary, made the announcement in a statement Wednesday night.





The development came hours after the court ordered the suspension of APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.





Waziri Bulama is the Party’s Acting National Secretary.









“The NWC has also approved the nominations of Senator Abiola Ajimobi as the Deputy National Chairman (South) and Mr. Paul Chukwuma as the National Auditor following nominations from the respective zones”, it read.



