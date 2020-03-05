 Ajimobi on list as APC names new National Secretary, Auditor after Oshiomhole’s suspension | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Ajimobi on list as APC names new National Secretary, Auditor after Oshiomhole’s suspension

12:21 PM 0
A+ A-


The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved the nomination of new national officers.

Lanre Issa-Onilu, APC National Publicity Secretary, made the announcement in a statement Wednesday night.

The development came hours after the court ordered the suspension of APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

Waziri Bulama is the Party’s Acting National Secretary.

The statement said following the resignation of Mai Mala Buni as National Secretary in May 2019, prior to his election as Governor of Yobe State, the APC gave notice for a replacement from the zone.

“The NWC has also approved the nominations of Senator Abiola Ajimobi as the Deputy National Chairman (South) and Mr. Paul Chukwuma as the National Auditor following nominations from the respective zones”, it read.






Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top