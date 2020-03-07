Bayelsa State Governor Duoye Diri has said he visited the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, during his election travails.Diri said this on Friday at the church’s international headquarters along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway during the ‘Testimony Session’ at the church’s monthly meeting.“I contested in the governorship election in Bayelsa State in November 2019 and thereafter I was alleged to have lost the election.“I promptly rejected those results and continued with the judicial process in Nigeria.“During the process, I visited this church on the 11th of December during the programme of the Great Turn Around.“After the service, I went to see Daddy G.O. He prayed for me and thereafter, he said, ‘It is well. Go and when you receive it, come back to the church’.“The judicial processes continued until the 14th of February about 24 hours to the swearing-in ceremony of the alleged winner. Brethren, a miracle was accomplished. The Supreme Court declared me the winner of that election.“I have come to give Him (God) the glory and to return the glory to Him and to Him alone.“I want to thank Daddy G.O. and all of you who stood with me in prayers.“Today, I am the governor of Bayelsa State,” Diri told the congregation.