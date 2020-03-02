Atiku Abubakar, a former Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, has saluted General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye as he marks his 78th birthday.
In a Twitter post he personally signed on Monday, Atiku described Adeboye as a man of estimable character and virtue.
He wrote, @PastorEAAdeboye remains a man of estimable character and virtue. His passion for, and commitment to upping moral values and excellence in Nigeria are exemplary.
”I wish him a happy 78th birthday.”
Governor Ortom had while congratulating Adeboye said the cleric has demonstrated uncommon humility and the love of God through his teaching, preaching and lifestyle.
