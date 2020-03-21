



Nollwood star actress, Bukunmi Oluwashina has opened up on being a lesbian. The Yoruba thespian has come out to inform the public that even though she dresses like a Tomboy she is not in any way a lesbian. According to her, she has numerous boyfriends.





The actress who recently became a producer cum director after she worked on her personalproject titled “Traffic”, made the statement in a chat with blogger, Gbolahan Adetayo.

“Tom boy does not mean you are a lesbian, as a matter of fact, I don’t get to keep girlfriends (Female friends) closer like I do keep my boy friends. The closest people around me are all guys, plenty. And all we do is to discuss businesses not prick (Laughs). Productive conversation is the only thing that can get me addicted to someone. I’m not that romantic like people think. I’m a freaking introvert” She told him





“But When its time for you all to meet my man, when he shows up, you probably see him. Not promising though because I love a private life. I always don’t like talking about or posting the most beautiful part of my life on the media, because people ruin beautiful things. I kinda have anthropophobia. But God would help me when that time comes sha. The most important thing now is hustle”, she added