The Osun State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to an improved and affordable health care system for residents, as the National Agency for the Control of AIDS said about 7,115 carriers of the disease are currently receiving treatment in the state.The state’s Deputy Governor, Benedict Alabi stated this in Osogbo on Wednesday while receiving a delegation from the National Agency for the Control of AIDS, led by Cyril Ojeonu, NACA’s Head of Government Resources Division.Alabi said, “We are assuring you that we will stop at nothing to ensure that HIV infection is brought down to a bearest minimum in the state.”Speaking earlier, NACA’s Head of Government Resources Division, said, “About 7,115 carriers of the disease are currently receiving the required treatment in the state.“About 29,000 people are believed to have been infected and needed to undergo HIV test for confirmation. We need government’s support to combat the disease and curtail its spread.”Ojeonu further stated that about N186m was required to treat the suspected HIV patients at the rate of N6,100 per person.