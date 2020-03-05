Dele Alli – Tottenham

Dele Alli

Joshua Zirkzee – Bayern Munich



Bayern Munich’s Joshua Zirkzee





Manuel Akanji – Borussia Dortmund

Manuel Akanji

This centre-back has been at the heart of Borussia Dortmund’s defense during six games in this year’s Champions League. He’s been in the starting eleven 86% of the time. He’s also been a first-choice centre back in 21 Bundesliga games, no mean feat in this competitive team. A main highlight was keeping a clean sheet against Barcelona FC in the group stages, and Dortmund will want another great defensive performance to enable them to progress past PSG in the Round of 16.

Tammy Abraham – Chelsea

Tammy Abraham

Chelsea are a force to be reckoned with and they will need to use all their talent to pass over Bayern Munich in the Round of 16. This centre-forward has a commendable two goals in six Champions League starts. He’s also assisted another goal. In the Premier League, he’s slotted an impressive 13 goals home and made four assists in 25 games. That’s a formidable record for the 22-year-old Nigerian.

Ademola Lookman – RB Leipzig

Ademola Lookman

English-Nigerian Ademola Lookman has played one game in the Champions League this year. Due to not featuring much in Europe or in the Bundesliga, he hasn’t managed to net any goals this season. However, if RB Leipzig manages to progress against Tottenham, we could see him whizzing down the left-wing in coming games.