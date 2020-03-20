



Campaign materials of President Muhamadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari have surfaced online.





The campaign shirts and face-caps already generating mixed reactions on social media, have the inscription “Sustainability 2023′ ‘Towards sustaining the good policies and ideologies of President Muhamadu Buhari,” boldly written on them.





There have been rumours flying about suggesting that the Chief of Staff was warming up to take over from his boss in 2023.





Sources said his ambition is the cause of some major and obvious crisis at the Presidency as he (Kyari) allegedly sees some close allies to the President as a threat to his aspiration.

Recall that the 2023 campaign vehicle of dethroned Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi, had emerged online earlier this week.





The vehicle had the inscription “All Nigerian Youth Project 2023, Lets Save Nigeria.”



