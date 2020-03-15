All Progressives Congress stalwart, Bola Tinubu, says the Presidential ambition of some top politicians in the APC is destroying the party like the coronavirus pandemic.Tinubu said in a statement on Sunday that it was unfortunate that these individuals had in their desperation for power orchestrated the suspension of the National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole.He said, “While coronavirus has been presently contained in Nigeria, we must be alert to another sickness that seems rampant within a certain segment of society. That sickness is old Ambition-virus 2023. This illness afflicts many in the political class along with their allies in the media.“Those touched by this malady find that their ability to tell time and discern the difference between the present and the future has been strongly impaired. The carriers of this sickness are confused as to the very season our nation now finds itself.“They conflate things, which no sensible person would conflate. The primary symptom of their malady is the driving tendency to believe the events of 2023 will be decided before we even exit the year 2020.”The former governor of Lagos State said, unfortunately, the biggest casualty in the struggle for 2023 was President Muhammadu Buhari.Tinubu, who is rumoured to be nursing a presidential ambition, said Buhari, who is currently tackling the nation’s many maladies, ought to be supported by the APC and not distracted.He said, “In a broader context, those afflicted with the 2023 virus do a grave disservice to President Buhari and his administration. They should be trying their best to help the President. Instead of seeing President Buhari as our present leader and commander-in-chief, their sole contemplation is upon his eventual exit.“Yet, not even a full year has passed since his second inaugural. How can they be committed to helping him realise his mandate when the fullness of their gaze is affixed to seizing this very mandate for themselves?”