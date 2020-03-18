



The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Wednesday urged candidates to check results using their telephone numbers because its portal has been shut down.





Recall that the board on Monday, released results of 312,000 candidates who sat for the exam on Saturday.





However, candidates were on Tuesday unable to check their results.





Speaking on the developments, Head, Media and Information, Dr Fabian Benjamin, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said it had shut down its portal following attempt by some fraudsters to alter results of candidates.

”Results of the 469,000 candidates who wrote on Monday have been released and candidates are to check their results by typing ‘RESULT’ and sending to 55019 with their unique telephone numbers for their scores.





“They should not check their results on the internet as the portal had been shut, following attempt by some fraudsters to alter results of candidates.





”The board is already investigating the activities of these criminals and will not fail to take very drastic action against those that are behind this,” Benjamin said





Benjamin also reacted to candidates complaints that the board was deliberately posting candidates to centres far away from their areas of residence.





He maintained that JAMB would not go beyond the carrying capacity of any centre all in a bid to fulfil the aspirations of candidates seeking to take the examination there.





“Let me simply clarify here that JAMB does not post candidates just anywhere.





“It is the candidates that chose their examination towns and once centres in that examination towns are filled, they are withdrawn from the net and candidates are then sent to other centres closest to such examination towns.





”It is not a deliberate act on our side,” he said.



