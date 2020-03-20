Popular On-Air Personality, Ifedayo Olarinde popularly known as Daddy Freeze has announced his departure from Cool FM after 20 years of working with them.





The 43-year-old broadcaster, however, hinted that a big announcement about his next move is on its way.





Daddy Freeze took to his social media handle to make this announcement as he shared a short video of himself in Cool FM studio.





He tweeted, “Daddy Freeze leaves coolfm after 20 years! @CoolFMNigeria”



Daddy Freeze started his radio career in 1996 with the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS), Ibadan and joined Cool FM in 2001 working in radio presenting, television and general entertainment. He rose to the position of a senior broadcaster at Cool FM Lagos.





He is also an event compère. He has hosted a number of music concerts, comedy shows and Nollywood premieres in Nigeria, Ghana and the United Kingdom. He is also an award-winning media personality.





Daddy Freeze is popular and remained in the limelight by being controversial for criticising pastors and some Christian doctrines. He is the pioneer of the Free The Sheeple movement.