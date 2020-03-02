



Two imams arrested last week in Kaduna have been docked before a chief magistrate for breaching the ban on large gatherings and 24-hour curfew imposed to check coronavirus.





The two clerics, Malam Aminu Umar Usman and Malam Umar Shangel faced two counts of criminal conspiracy and disobedience of lawful order.





Chief Magistrate Ibrahim Musa granted them bail in the sum of N1million each and two sureties in like sum.

The defendants will remain in police custody until the fulfilment of their bail conditions.





Musa then adjourned the case till April 21 and 29 for hearing.