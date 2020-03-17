The Nigeria Governors’ Forum has donated N200million to the victims of gas explosion in Abule Ado-Soba town area of Lagos state.Chairman of the forum and governor Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi, made the announcement when he led no fewer than 17 members of the forum to the devastated area on Saturday.Governors Godwin Obaseki of Edo, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano and host Babajide Sanwo-Olu, were in the entourage.The explosion which occurred at last Sunday killed no fewer than 21 people and destroyed scores of businesses and homes, including Bethlehem Girls college.Reverend Sister Henrietta, principal of the school died while trying to rescue some students when the school building collapsed.The Lagos Government has opened a N2 billion fundraiser to rehabilitate the victims.