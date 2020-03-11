



Segun Soyoye, industrial director of Larfarge Africa Plc, says all the 39 persons who had contact with the Italian who tested positive to coronavirus have been quarantined, including the driver who brought him to Ewekoro from Lagos.





The Ogun state government had earlier announced that 28 persons were in quarantine following their contact with the patient.





The Italian had gone to Larfarge Africa Plc in Ewekoro for business purposes before he was found to be a carrier of the virus.





There was news making the rounds that the driver who brought him had refused to be isolated and instead threatening to spread the virus if the government did not give him N100 million, an information that turned out to be false.

Addressing reporters after an assessment visit to the company’s premises by a combined delegation of the state government, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the World Health Organisation (WHO), Soyoye said the guest house where the Italian stayed and the vehicles including the ambulance used to convey him had been sealed off.





He said the Italian was at the factory to inspect some installed machines brought from a Swedish firm, adding that the visitor did not go beyond the company’s guest house at “Ishofin Estate” and he was evacuated as soon as he developed abnormal temperature indicative of coronavirus.





“The contacts are now 39 and we have quarantined them, the house and clinic as well as the vehicles. We don’t take chances. That is why they are put there,” he said.





“Today is Day 3.They will be there for 14 days. We will continue to observe them, we have their database, showing their biodata and other information.





“The doctor is here and what he is doing is to check them on a regular basis. So far everybody is stable. They are not symptomatic. We are providing everything for them over there.





“The other thing that I have not said is that the clinic that was used for the infected person is closed; disinfected and we moved everybody out.





“All the guys on duty that day, they were also quarantined. So they will be there for 14 days as well.”