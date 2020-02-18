



The Zamfara state House of Assembly has set up an ad hock committee to probe the alleged contract scam of over two billion naira for the construction of a new Government House in Gusau, the state capital which was awarded by the immediate past administration of Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar.





According to a press statement signed by the House Public Relation officer, comrade Mustapha Jafaru Kaura and made available to newsmen, the probe committee was is sequel to a matter of public importance raised before the House by the House leader Hon Faruk Musa Dosara.





Dosara drew the attention of his colleagues to available records before the House which indicated that sometime in the past, the Abdullaziz Yari led administration awarded contract for the construction of a new Government House and a whooping sum of over two billion naira was expended on the project without trace of the site of the proposed Government House in the state.





In their separates contributions, both the deputy speaker, Hon Musa Bawa Musa and Hon Kabiru Magaji kwatarkwashi seconded the motion raised by Hon Dosara.





Ruling on the matter, the speaker, Hon Nasiru Mu’azu Magarya ordered that an adhoc committee of seven members be constituted to investigate the matter and report back to the House in a month’s time.





Members of the committee according to speaker Magarya include Deputy speaker, Hon Musa Bawa Musa Yankuzo as chairman,while Hon Faruk Musa Dosara,Hon Zaharaddeen M.Sada as well as Hon. Ibrahim Muhammad Na’idda, Hon. Yusuf Alhassan Kanoma and Hon. Salisu Usman Zurmi remain members of the committee.

“We cannot as lawmakers in Zamfara state, keeping laws and order allow a whooping sum of N2 billon belonging to Zamfara state citizens to just go like that without any justification” the Speaker said.





The House also deliberated on the problem of indiscriminate issuance of indigene status to non indigenes going on in the state





The deputy chief whip of the House, Hon. Ibrahim Muhammed Tela also raised other matters of public importance calling on the House to intervene on the matters as indigenes of the state are being deprived of their rights and slots of admission in many tertiary institutions in the country.





Contributing, Hon Muhammad Garba Ahmad Birnin Yaro ,Hon Musa Bawa and Hon Yusuf Alhassan kanoma dully seconded the motion and called on the House to fully intervene on the matters by calling on relevant government authorities to curtail the ugly trend.





In a statement issued to media men in Gusau, the state capital, the spokesperson of the House, Mustapha Jafaru kaura said the speaker, Rt Hon Nasiru Mu’azu Magarya read the House resolution that the state ministry for local Government and Community Development be directed to investigate the matter and also called on Islamic scholars in the State to preach particularly to the traditional institutions and who ever is involved in the matter to fear Allah and stop the Ungodly behaviour that is detrimental to the state .