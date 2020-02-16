



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the Buhari presidency was jittery of a massive protest against the All Progressives Congress (APC) government.





It advised the presidency to face its ordeal and address the consensus concern of Nigerians over poor handling of security issues instead of seeking to blame the opposition and the media.





The PDP said this in reaction to a presidential statement that the opposition was sponsoring protests against President Muhammadu Buhari and Service Chief.





Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary, in a statement, told Nigerians that the presidency was trying to divert attention from its failures and stop the people from marching against insurgency, terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and general insecurity.





“It is clear to all, including the Buhari Presidency, that Nigerians across board, have been in protest against the Buhari-led APC administration and need nobody to mobilize them to publicly exercise their constitutionally guaranteed rights any day to register their discontentment against a failed administration that has continued to live on propaganda”, it said.





“PDP restates its demand that the security high command should be rejigged to inject new blood to effectively tackle our security challenges; a position that have become a consensus opinion of all other patriotic individuals and groups, including the two chambers of the National Assembly, is well known within and outside our country.





“Accusing the opposition and threatening the media are therefore diversionary and apparently aimed to validate alleged plots by agents of governments to clamp down on innocent Nigerians, the media and members of the civil society to suppress and foist a siege mentality on Nigerians.”





PDP said it was awarded that the accusation is part of the ploy by the Buhari presidency to intimidate the party and stop it from demanding that the Buhari administration be alive to its responsibility to secure the nation or step aside.



