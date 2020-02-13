Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has reacted as Boko Haram attacked Borno State shortly after President Muhammadu Buhari visited to commensurate with victims of the previous attack.





Omokri, while speaking on the recent strike described Buhari as “clueless” and a decoration.





The terrorist group had on Sunday stormed Auno village near Maiduguri at about 9:50 pm destroying about 18 vehicles while killing 30 people.





Following the incident, Buhari paid a sympathy visit to Maiduguri from Addis Ababa in Ethiopia where he attended African Union Summit. But Boko Haram struck again in Jiddari-Polo area, near Maiduguri, shortly after the president’s visit.





Reacting to the latest attack, Omokri said Buhari has no answers to Nigeria’s security challenge.





In a tweet, Omokri wrote: “To show you how impotent General @MBuhari is at solving Nigeria’s security challenges, Boko Haram attacked Maiduguri just hours after Buhari visited.





“This man is more than clueless. He is just a decoration. Nigeria does not have a functioning government!”





pic.twitter.com/iB0ppgZdIW To show you how impotent General @MBuhari is at solving Nigeria’s security challenges, Boko Haram attacked Maiduguri just hours after Buhari visited. This man is more than clueless. He is just a decoration. Nigeria does not have a functioning government! #BuhariTormentor February 12, 2020