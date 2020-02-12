Plus-sized actress and singer, Dayo Amusa is not new to controversies. The outspoken entertainer took to her Instagram page yesterday night to warn fans who send her love related messages, telling them to desist from doing so.In her words:” I know my page may seem random at times, but listen…. It is NOT OK to randomly DM anyone you do not know or who do not know you with a “Hey gorgeous” “Hi beautiful” “Can I know you better” ? etc.You get the idea? This is not a dating App! So stop that shit! Any women who post a picture of herself is not giving you permission to bomb her DM/inbox unless stated in her profile description or caption.DO NOT SLIDE INTO MY DM EXCEPT YOU ARE STATING WHAT YOU CAN OFFER STRAIGHT UP! Mio raye ejo oshii, Mio raye omo ku iya sonu, Mio raye ife gbigbona/Ife Ojiji ? If you are not talking money, business, possible connections Abeg? No DM me.I am done now”.However, some are fans took to the comment section of her post to condemn her.A certain fan wrote: ”At late hour you still dey from paparazzy”.Another fan said: “So how much does it cost to have you for a night since you don’t want Ife Ojiji and you need is money”Dayo replied saying: “Your generation cannot afford it”, she said.