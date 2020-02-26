A teenager, Miss Idowu Abosede, has been arrested by the Police in Ogun State for stabbing her boyfriend, Aliyu Ibrahim, to death with a kitchen knife.It was learnt that following an argument between the two of them over N3000 the girl took from where her boyfriend kept it, Aliyu pulled a knife to compel her to return it but she was unyielding and as they struggled over the control of the knife, the girl wrested it from Aliyu and stabbed him on the chest.He was said to have dropped to the ground and died afterwards.The Police Public Relations Officer in the State, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a release stated that one Seriki Huasa in Sagamu alerted the Police that the suspect and her deceased boyfriend were arguing over N3,000 which resulted in a fight that ended the life of the deceased.Abimbola, a Deputy Superintendent of Police(DSP), added that the Seriki reported that the two were dragging a knife with each other and eventually the girl used the knife to stab the boyfriend on his chest which resulted to his death.The Police Spokesman explained that the Divisional Police Officer Sagamu, Okiki Agunbiade, a Superintendent of Police, gave directives to detectives, who went to the scene and arrested the teenager.He noted that a blood stained knife used to stab the boyfriend to death was recovered while the remains of the boy have also been released to his relations on demand for burial in accordance with the Islamic rite.“The suspect claimed that she came to pass the night with the deceased and when she was about going in the morning, she took the sum of N3,000 from the deceased but he was not ready to give her the whole N3,000 and that was what led to an argument between them.“She stated that it was the deceased who brought out the knife and while dragging it with him, the knife stabbed him on his chest,” Abimbola stated.According to Abimbola, the Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, has directed that the suspect should be transferred to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department(SCIID) for further investigation and prosecution.