Maryam Booth, Nigerian actress, has finally reacted to a leaked video where a woman believed to be her was seen completely undressed.





On Friday, the Nigerian Twittersphere was sensational after a less than 3 seconds clip of the Kanywood actress surfaced and went viral on social media platforms.





The Hausa movie star was caught on camera unclothed while also trying to put on her underwear. She is then seen heading towards the person holding the camera the moment she realised she was being filmed.





But in a statement on Saturday, Maryam accused Ibrahim Ahmad Rufai, popularly known as Deezell, of blackmail.





She claimed he had on multiple occasions “threatened to leak her video if she does not pay him”.





The actress also alleged that the video was recorded three years ago by Deezell, who happens to be her ex-boyfriend. She, however, wondered why it was released now without her knowledge.





Maryam said she might take legal actions against whoever that’s responsible for leaking the video.





“I am aware of the current trends and media outrage regarding the unfortunate leaked video, purported to be me, released via number of social media platforms, and viewed by thousands of people so far,” she said.





“Initially, I wanted to keep mute until security agencies concluded their forensic research and investigation.





“The recent statement from someone, in person of Ibrahim Ahmad Rufai, popularly known as Deezell, leaves me with no choice but to break the silence. As a woman, actress and role model I will not let this matter to be swept under the carpet.





“For the record, I want to categorically state that this same man (Ibrahim Ahmad Rufai) has been, in multiple occasions threatened to leak my video if I didn’t give him money.





“As a woman, actress and role model to millions, I have been trying to protect my dignity through possible means, but without my knowledge, the three-year-old video was leaked.





“In a situation like this, one need to be very observant before any pronouncement, but it is true that Deezell was my Ex who then sneakily recorded me while I was changing.





“I am already in touch with associates for consultation, which may require taking legal actions against whoever is responsible for leaking it.”





Her reaction comes hours after Deezell had taken to his Twitter page to issue a lengthy statement, where he denied circulating the video.







