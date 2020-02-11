



A lady has taken to social media to troll Chioma after she called Davido her husband in reaction to a post he shared.





Yesterday, Davido shared a video showing him receiving platinum plaques from Sony Music South Africa for the success of his album and singles.





Many of his fans congratulated him, and one of those who joined in is Chioma whom he has a son named Ifeanyi Adeleke with.





Dropping a comment on Davido’s page, Chioma said: “So proud of my husband, Congrats baby”.





A lady who couldn’t stand scrolling last the comment decided to remind Chioma that the title husband is far beyond Davido for now because they are not yet married.



