The father of Tiamiyu Kazeem, a player of Remo Stars Football Club (RSFC) who was allegedly killed by a policeman, created a scene at the police station in Remo, Ogun state, over the death of his son.
The footballer was reportedly killed during an argument with men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) on his way to Sagamu on Saturday afternoon.
His death has triggered massive protest at Remo and environs.
In a video, the father of the deceased was seen grabbing a man said to be an officer who was in mufti, as he lamented in Yoruba: “I’m dead! My son who still ate in my house last night but said he was on his way to his mother’s house was killed like that… You’ll kill me too.”
A young man, who was also protesting the death of Kazeem, hit the officer on the chest, shouting: “I’ll fight you.”
Another policeman in mufti sued for calm but the aggrieved individuals demanded justice.
See video below.
@PoliceNG you have brought anguish to yet another family and you think it will be well with your own family? Nigerians we have to find another way to fight this, because it seems it's getting worse.— RUGGEDMAN (@RuggedyBaba) February 23, 2020
Cc @segalink @SaharaReporters @AcpIshakupic.twitter.com/bolfmpdNtA
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.