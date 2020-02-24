The father of Tiamiyu Kazeem, a player of Remo Stars Football Club (RSFC) who was allegedly killed by a policeman, created a scene at the police station in Remo, Ogun state, over the death of his son.





The footballer was reportedly killed during an argument with men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) on his way to Sagamu on Saturday afternoon.





His death has triggered massive protest at Remo and environs.





In a video, the father of the deceased was seen grabbing a man said to be an officer who was in mufti, as he lamented in Yoruba: “I’m dead! My son who still ate in my house last night but said he was on his way to his mother’s house was killed like that… You’ll kill me too.”

A young man, who was also protesting the death of Kazeem, hit the officer on the chest, shouting: “I’ll fight you.”





Another policeman in mufti sued for calm but the aggrieved individuals demanded justice.





See video below.