



Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna state, made a success of the privatisation programme his administration undertook.





From November 1999 to July 2003, el-Rufai worked under Obasanjo as director-general of the Bureau of Public Enterprises and the secretary of the National Council of Privatisation where he spearheaded the privatisation of many government-owned companies.





In a message to commemorate el-Rufai’s 60th birthday, Obasanjo, through Kehinde Akinyemi, his media aide, described the governor as “a professional architect, community leader, administrator and politician”.





“I note, with special delight your demonstration of rare qualities of commitment and courage in the public service in various capacities,” Obasanjo said.





“Under my watch as a democratically-elected President of Nigeria, you made a great success of our privatization programme as the Director-general of Bureau of Public Enterprises, which resulted in the liberalisation of our nation’s economy and our being able to meet some of the challenges of globalisation and tackling the problem of poverty in our land.





“I must also applaud the giant strides in terms of infrastructural and socio-economic development which the Federal Capital Territory FCT, recorded under your focused administration as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory. I salute the uncommon sense of duty and patriotism demonstrated by you at enhancing sanity in the physical development at the FCT.





“Without any doubt, as the incumbent governor of Kaduna State, you have contributed to the well-being of your people, especially in the implementation of populist programmes and infrastructural development in the state.





“I can only implore you not to rest on your oars and to re-double your efforts as the Chief Executive of one of the most politically restive states in the North West of the country to ensure peace, stability and security in the state until we collectively, propel our dear country to the promised land.”