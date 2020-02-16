



Bode George, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says the ban of okada and tricycles in some areas of Lagos will only increase the spate of armed robbery in the state.





On February 1, the government of Babajide Sanwo-Olu restricted commercial motorcycles and tricycles in 15 local government areas and local council development areas.





The action was received with widespread criticisms among Lagosians.





Commenting on the ban during an interview with PUNCH, George, a native of the state, said the action would only “expand the kingdom of armed robbers”.





He said the ban is “inimical to anything that makes sense”, asking if any alternative employments have been put in place for those affected.





He advised Sanwo-Olu, whom he described as his younger brother, to revisit the law.





“How can they (state government) do that? Let us forget about politics, the governor is my younger brother and his uncle is my friend. I talk to him like an elder. He should sit down and revisit that law,” George said.





“It is inimical to anything that makes any sense at all. Most workers in Lagos work in the Island, how do they get to their offices early now? Must everybody buy a car? Which alternative employment do they have for the people that they have stopped from riding a commercial motorcycle? So, how do they survive?





“They are only expanding the kingdom of armed robbers. The number of people out of job is unbelievable and you are adding to it. Get the Amotekun to be in every area and they will monitor the movement of these people (okada riders).”





Speaking on the 2023 presidency, George said ideally, the PDP should zone the ticket to the south-east.





He added that if Bola Tinubu, a national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), should contest the election, then he would challenge him in the race.





George described a Tinubu presidency as disruptive, vowing to denounce his citizenship if the APC leader emerged as president.





“I had said it before that ideally, from our party, once it comes back to the South, it must go to the South-East…because they have never had it, but if the name Tinubu pops up in the APC, I would go all out to contest with him,” he said.





“Let us get out there because it would be the greatest disservice for our nation to have him contest as a presidential candidate.





“It would be the most illogical and most disruptive issue to have him (Tinubu) elected as President. If this happens, I will disown Nigeria to take the citizenship of Togo or any other country.”





On the widespread insecurity across the country, George said sacking the service chiefs would not put an end to the problem.





According to him, insurgency is as a result of “mistrust between people of different faiths and tribes”.





“Nigerians are now getting involved, is it the problems of service chiefs that is responsible for all these? What we have right now is the insurgency largely as a result of mistrust between people of different faiths and tribes,” he said.





“The service chief is just one man and a tree does not make a forest. It does not mean that if you change one man all is well.





“The issue is a collective responsibility. Their loyalty to the country must outshine everything they think of.”



