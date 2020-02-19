Tunji Balogun aka Tee billz, estranged husband to pop star, Tiwa Savage on Wednesday threw shades at the singer over her parental skills.





The estranged husband while celebrating the mother of his four kids said if he died, that she was the only woman that he trusts to take care of his children





In what appears to be a shade on Tiwa Savage, the mother of his son, Jamil, Teebillz thanked Maete for being the best mother to his children





On his Instagram page, he wrote: “Happy Birthday to the best mother to Bisi, Khalil, Ona, Amira most especially, Jamil and thank you Maete for being the best in my Life.

“Beautiful beauty don’t need no filter babe. I’m grateful for your love towards my kids! Khalil, Gaetano, Jamil, Bisi and Ona.





“If I Die today you are the only woman I know will take care of my children! Thank you Maete for being the Best mom to my Children!









Tiwa Savage had in March 2018 filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Tunji Balogun, a.k.a TeeBillz.





The couple had cited unresolvable differences as the reason for their divorce.





The duo engaged in ‘war of words’ as Teebillz alleged infidelity, among other accusations, on the part of his estranged wife on social media.



